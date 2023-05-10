The Canberra Times
Alicia Payne 'really pleased' by JobSeeker boost despite calls for substantial raise

Natalie Vikhrov
Natalie Vikhrov
May 10 2023 - 1:30pm
Canberra Labor MP Alicia Payne, who was among the first to call on her own party to raise the JobSeeker payment, said she was "really pleased" the federal budget would provide relief to people on unemployment benefits but acknowledged she wanted to see a "substantial" increase.

