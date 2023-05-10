The Canberra Times
Anthony Albanese says extra MP staffing is about pressure on staff not favours

By Karen Barlow
Updated May 10 2023 - 11:55am, first published 11:30am
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Anthony Albanese has described the budget decision to fund an extra electorate staffer for all federal parliamentarians as the "right thing" to do and declared it was not related to the recent workplace dispute between independent MP Monique Ryan and her former chief of staff Sally Rugg.

