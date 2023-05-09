The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Federal budget 2023: JobSeeker boost among spending to ease cost-of-living pain

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
Updated May 9 2023 - 8:21pm, first published 7:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Albanese government has announced the JobSeeker payment will be raised by $40 a fortnight. Picture Shutterstock
The Albanese government has announced the JobSeeker payment will be raised by $40 a fortnight. Picture Shutterstock

The Albanese government has committed to increase JobSeeker and other related income support payments by $40 per fortnight, after sustained pressure from advocates and experts in the lead-up to the federal budget.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Miriam Webber

Miriam Webber

Public service and politics reporter

I report on the public service and politics for the Canberra Times. Reach me at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.