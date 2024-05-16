A night of sending up ScoMo in song at Smith's - are you in?

Creating Apart, Together unites 21 visual, fibre, and textile artists presenting their work alongside curated concept boards complemented by studio photographs by Fiona Bowring. Together, these elements provide insights into the genesis, execution and circumstances informing each artist's creative practice. In Field of Vision, Lee Leibrandt's woven tapestries reflect the connection between the natural landscape and personal experience of place, combining the traditional medium of tapestry weaving with modern design elements of mixed-media collage and mark making. Emma Pattenden's Monuments investigates and celebrates the forms found within our landscape. And in the Chutespace, Madeline Cardone's Fold series delves into architectural phenomenology and the subjective experience of space through black glass. All of these exhibitions are on until June 9. See: m16artspace.com.au.
Artist, curator, writer and PhD student Jonathan Kimberley's new exhibition has a title that is too long to print here (seriously). It features large-scale video projections, sound art, sculpture, and photography and is on at ANU School of Art & Design Gallery until May 23, various dates and times. See: soad.cass.anu.edu.au/events.
In Alan Ball's comedy Five Women Wearing the Same Dress, five reluctant, identically clad bridesmaids hide out in an upstairs bedroom, each with her own reason to avoid the wedding reception below. As the afternoon wears on, these five very different women come to realise that despite their differences, they have more in common with each other than any of them do with the bride. It's on at ACT HUB until May 18. See: acthub.com.au.
Patrick Hamilton's 1938 play introduced us to "gaslighting", the powerful term we now use to describe an insidious form of deception and manipulation. Young, trusting, and fragile Bella Manningham thinks she's losing her mind. In the evenings, she hears strange noises. The sitting-room gas lamps dim for no apparent reason. Is Bella's loving relationship with her partner Jack all that it seems? This adaptation by Johnna Wright and Patty Jamieson reimagines the classic thriller. It's on at the Canberra Theatre until Saturday May 18. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
SCOMO - The Complete Works (abridged), to use the complete title, is a work in progress, an exploration of Australia's former prime minister Scott Morrison in the form of a song cycle. It's presented by Paul + 1 - former Canberran and Doug Anthony All Star Paul McDermott and his co-conspirator (AKA Cocaine Bear) (AKA Glenn Moorhouse) - what is it with all these aliases and abbreviations? Anyway, the show is on at Smith's Alternative until Sunday, May 19. See: smithsalternative.com.
