A night of sending up ScoMo in song at Smith's - are you in?

In Alan Ball's comedy Five Women Wearing the Same Dress, five reluctant, identically clad bridesmaids hide out in an upstairs bedroom, each with her own reason to avoid the wedding reception below. As the afternoon wears on, these five very different women come to realise that despite their differences, they have more in common with each other than any of them do with the bride. It's on at ACT HUB until May 18. See: acthub.com.au.