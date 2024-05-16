Man caught at almost double the limit was one of 16 busted in school zones

A man has been caught driving more than 30kmh over the speed limit in a school zone in Canberra's north.
Police say he was driving 76kmh in a 40kmh school zone during National Road Safety Week.
His driver's license had already been suspended when police stopped him.
He was caught during routine speeding checks on Murranji Street, Hawker about 11.30am on May 9 and fined close to $800.
His was one of 44 speeding tickets handed out during National Road Safety Week, which was from May 5 to 12, police said. Sixteen of those drivers were caught in school zones.
Sergeant Travis Mills from ACT Road Policing said that while initiatives such as National Road Safety Week were important, road safety was everyone's responsibility all the year round.
"As police, our road safety focus remains on keeping the community safe 365 days a year," Sergeant Mills said.
"While the figures from National Road Safety Week are somewhat encouraging, it is still extremely disappointing for police to see multiple drivers caught speeding in school zones, driving negligently, not obeying the road rules, and driving under the influence.
"If you break the road rules, it is only a matter of time before police catch up with you."
Two drivers were caught doing burnouts during National Road Safety Week and eight driving in bus lanes, bike lanes or over line markings.
Eight people were also caught driving without licenses and police found 20 unregistered vehicles and 15 drivers without car insurance.
Police also nabbed two people driving under the influence and three drivers tested positive to drugs.
