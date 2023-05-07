Finance Minister Katy Gallagher has declared the first two Albanese budgets have been "very positive" for Canberra, while disclosing there won't be funding this week for any stadium project in the ACT.
The ACT senator has confirmed to The Canberra Times that there will not be any new funding announced for either initiating a Civic stadium nor for upgrading Canberra Stadium at Bruce in the AIS precinct.
She said, while she is still hopeful of a good stadium outcome, she does not believe the work is complete on what the ACT government wants out of a stadium solution for Canberra.
Senator Gallagher said the government was waiting for a business case for further stadium possibilities in the capital. She said she and ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr had spoken several times over ACT sporting infrastructure.
"I don't think it's been resolved. No one's come to us and said, 'This is our proposal for a stadium. Here's what we want,'" she said.
"We want to be at the table with the ACT government working on what those solutions are."
This is separate to an unsolicited proposal from tourism, business, hospitality and sporting bodies who presented Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, independent ACT senator David Pocock and Mr Barr with a detailed proposal late last year to prove a 30,000-seat stadium could fit on the site of the Civic pool.
The 2023 budget revelation comes not long after $305 million in funding was announced for two Tasmanian stadiums. The new Hobart stadium, in particular, has received criticism for being prioritised in a housing crisis, but defended by the government as a way to revitalise Macquarie Point and the surrounding area.
Senator Gallagher insists Canberra is not being left behind in the budget and the two levels of government need to engage over a range of policy areas including infrastructure, climate and housing.
"What we're looking to do is embark on a formal process around how we resolve some of those things," she said.
"There does seem to be some issues around the Civic location which I'll leave to him to talk to talk about."
The Finance Minister said the rebuilding of the public service was a focus of addressing Canberra's needs, particularly "making sure the public service is as strong as it can be," while she also pointed to last month's $535 million boost over four years for the mainly Canberra-based funding-starved national collecting institutions.
"I know Andrew [Barr], I know the pressures he's under. We've got a Prime Minister that loves Canberra, [who] speaks of his deep affection for Canberra. He lives here," she said.
"The half a billion dollars going to the national collecting institutions, which as you can imagine, in a tight budget is not an easy or a foregone conclusion just because they said they were going to turn their lights off which I agree with them. Plus the Questacon money.
"So I don't think people should undervalue that in terms of investment, as a sign of good faith that we are here to promote and support the role of Canberra as the nation's capital. Because we are and the PM's deeply committed to that as well."
Senator Pocock has rallied community, business and sporting groups in calling for both the federal and territory governments to commit to a Canberra region city deal or partnership, as it is the only major population centre without one.
It is proposed as a way to work with the private sector to attract and drive investment in the national capital.
Such a deal is also regarded as a way to replace Canberra's National Convention Centre, which is widely regarded as not fit-for-purpose.
There is no cost attached to the city deal proposal, but a letter sent last month to the federal and ACT leaders noted the current "constrained" budget position and sought a financial commitment in the 2024-25 federal budget.
Senator Gallagher, a former ACT chief minister, said Canberra was unique when it came to the budget, being the national capital.
"I would say, well, Launceston doesn't have the collecting institutions, right? They didn't get $500 million for that," the minister said. "They didn't get the national security precinct. They don't get the investments in the public service because it's a different set of circumstances and challenges that Canberra has."
"I think October and May have been very positive budgets for Canberra, in my assessment. And I have to believe that some of that is because I'm sitting at the table. Maybe not (laughs)."
The Chief Minister has repeatedly stated his preference is for a new stadium at Bruce or Exhibition Park instead of in the city.
Mr Barr and Minister for Sport Yvette Berry have been locked in discussions with the Australian Sports Commission about the future of Canberra Stadium and the AIS Arena since the end of last year.
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times
