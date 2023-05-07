The Canberra Times
Katy Gallagher confirms no ACT stadium funding in the May federal budget

Karen Barlow
Adrian Rollins
By Karen Barlow, and Adrian Rollins
Updated May 8 2023 - 9:15am, first published 5:30am
Finance Minister Katy Gallagher has declared the first two Albanese budgets have been "very positive" for Canberra, while disclosing there won't be funding this week for any stadium project in the ACT.

