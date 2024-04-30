'It's a good sign': Raiders' triple signing boost

The Canberra Raiders have re-signed one of their most experienced players as part of a triple boost.
They've extended the time in lime green of winger Shakiah Tungai and big boppers Tommaya Kelly-Sines and Kerehitina Matua, keeping them for the 2024 NRLW season.
Tungai was the Green Machine's second-highest try scorer last season. Her four tries were only bettered by Madison Bartlett's seven.
The 27-year-old is also one of Canberra's most experienced players as she enters her sixth NRLW campaign, having previously played for St George Illawarra and Brisbane.
Raiders coach Darrin Borthwick said Tungai had become a fan favourite during her first season in the capital.
"Shak's transition into this club, she was quite open about how much she loves the club and what this club means to her," Borthwick said.
"We talk about making a difference to the young girls coming through - we made a difference to a player that has been in it for some time.
"Shak played well and I'm very excited to have her back and I know she'll add more value to the team and she is a bit of a fan favourite too.
"Kere's very new to the NRLW and the week-in, week-out competition.
"I felt she got more consistent as she went on last year and she's got a bit of unfinished business as well.
"I'm glad she has chosen to come back and I know she wants to work on her game.
"She adds a lot to our team. I'm happy for Kere that she's decided to stay at the Raiders and I'm really looking forward to working with her and improving her game not only on the field but off it as well.
"Tommaya fully deserved an extension, I thought she did a really good job for us last year.
"She's been playing the game for a long time and what she offers us not only on the field but her leadership as well is terrific.
"It's a good sign that she wanted to stay here and be a Raider again.
"I'm really happy for Tommaya and I feel that to have some stability in and around our team is terrific.
"I'm glad these girls have chosen to stay on and spend some more time with us."
Tungai said the Raiders felt like home.
She'll add to her 19 NRLW games, having found a home on Canberra's right wing.
The 27-year-old has also played for the Prime Minister's XIII, the Indigenous All Stars, the NSW Sky Blues and Australia.
"This club feels like home and I'm super excited and grateful to be back playing for the Green Machine," Tungai said.
"I can't wait to get back and rip in."
Kelly-Sines said they would look to build on their first season in the NRLW, where they narrowly missed out on the finals.
"I'm very thankful to get another opportunity to play with the Raiders," she said.
"I'm excited to build on the progress we had last year and continue to strive to reach our full potential."
Matua provided plenty of punch of the Raiders bench last year, playing in all of their nine games.
She moved from her native New Zealand to Sydney to play for Mounties and her part in their premiership in the NSW competition led to her chance with the Raiders.
"It's truly an honour and a blessing to be re-signed with this club," Matua said.
"I never take things for granted as opportunities like this will never come around again."
NRL ROUND NINE
Friday: Canberra Raiders v Manly Sea Eagles at Brookvale, 6pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.