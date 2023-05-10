The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

CPSU urges govt consider 'greater opportunities' to convert more labour hire to permanent public servants

Sarah Basford Canales
By Sarah Basford Canales
Updated May 10 2023 - 1:32pm, first published 11:28am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CPSU National Secretary Melissa Donnelly in Canberra, ACT following the 2023 federal budget's release. Picture by Gary Ramage
CPSU National Secretary Melissa Donnelly in Canberra, ACT following the 2023 federal budget's release. Picture by Gary Ramage

The main public sector union has welcomed a boost of nearly 11,000 workers to the public service but urges more be done to convert temporary contracted staff into permanent roles.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Basford Canales

Sarah Basford Canales

Politics and public sector reporter

I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.