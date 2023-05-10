The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

ANAO funding not keeping pace with growing audit workload, Centre for Public Integrity says

Sarah Basford Canales
By Sarah Basford Canales
May 11 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Auditor-General Grant Hehir fronts a parliamentary inquiry. Picture by Dion Georgopoulos
Auditor-General Grant Hehir fronts a parliamentary inquiry. Picture by Dion Georgopoulos

A key government watchdog is struggling to deliver planned probes into federal programs and their agencies without additional funds and resources, integrity advocates say.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Basford Canales

Sarah Basford Canales

Politics and public sector reporter

I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.