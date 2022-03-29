The Canberra Times
Auditor-General's 2022 plan considers investigating COVID response, $4.8b Urban Congestion Fund, Defence contracts

Sarah Basford Canales
By Sarah Basford Canales
Updated March 29 2022 - 4:23am, first published 2:00am
Auditor-General Grant Hehir at a sport grants hearing in 2020. Picture: Dion Georgopoulos

A $4.8 billion fund at the centre of a commuter car park "rorts" controversy could be put under the microscope as the audit office considers the focus of its probes for the year.

