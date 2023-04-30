The Canberra Times
Exclusive

OAIC heading for 'funding cliff' months before FOI commissioner resigned

By Sarah Basford Canales
May 1 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Information Commissioner Angelene Falk and Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus. Pictures by Sitthixay Ditthavong, Elesa Kurtz
Information Commissioner Angelene Falk and Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus. Pictures by Sitthixay Ditthavong, Elesa Kurtz

A key government watchdog is heading for a "funding cliff" threatening to strip nearly half its budget next year as it struggles to clear a mounting backlog of work.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.