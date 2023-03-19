The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

'Delay is the enemy of FOI': Rex Patrick's challenge to 'broken' FOI regime hits Federal Court

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
March 20 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former senator Rex Patrick. Picture by Karleen Minney

Former senator Rex Patrick will be using the recent resignation of Australia's Freedom of Information Commissioner Leo Hardiman as evidence of a broken system when his long-awaited legal challenge to lengthy FOI delays hits the Federal Court on Monday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Barlow

Karen Barlow

Chief Political Correspondent

Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.