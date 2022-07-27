The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics

Rex Patrick continues the fight for East Timor cabinet papers at secret AAT hearing

Sarah Basford Canales
By Sarah Basford Canales
Updated July 27 2022 - 8:03pm, first published 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former independent senator Rex Patrick at a National Press Club event. Picture: Keegan Carroll

Former senator Rex Patrick has vowed to continue his fight for secret documents that could reveal the extent of Australia's spying operations in East Timor at the turn of the century.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Basford Canales

Sarah Basford Canales

Canberra Times journalist

I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.