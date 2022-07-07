The Canberra Times
Bernard Collaery welcomes decision by Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus to drop charges

By Blake Foden
July 7 2022
Lawyer Bernard Collaery, against whom charges have been dropped. Picture: Dion Georgopoulos

Bernard Collaery has hailed the new federal Attorney-General's decision to drop the charges against him as a win for justice, saying he was "in awe" of the support he had received from the community and indebted to his legal team for restoring his faith in the rule of the law.

BF

Blake Foden

Canberra Times court reporter

As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.

