The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Why Centrelink, Medicare will get a $1.8 billion funding injection

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
May 20 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Bill Shorten is "always for the underdog", and that's exactly how he sees his government services portfolio.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Miriam Webber

Miriam Webber

Public service and politics reporter

I report on the public service and politics for the Canberra Times. Reach me at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.