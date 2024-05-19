More pain lies ahead for first home buyers, and they know it

On the supply side, boosting the number of dwellings is an obvious fix, though plans to do so are being mired by fierce opposition from those who are opposed to increasing housing density. Facilitating more workers to enter the construction industry such as the government's plan to spend part of the budget to educate 20,000 construction workers at a price of $90,000 won't do much to salvage the construction companies that are currently in financial strife. Labour shortages, cost of building materials, inflation and mass insolvencies are complex problems - throwing money at them won't necessarily make them disappear.

