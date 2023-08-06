The Canberra Times
Department of Defence racks up $26 billion contracting bill

Sarah Basford Canales
By Sarah Basford Canales
August 7 2023 - 5:30am
Contractor bills within the Department of Defence are soaring.
The Department of Defence has racked up a $26 billion bill for contractors and consultants over the last financial year, totalling more than half of what all the other federal government agencies have spent combined.

