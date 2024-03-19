'I'll just crack on with what I've been doing': Pocock to seek second term

Almost two years into his first term representing the ACT as an independent, David Pocock has revealed he intends to seek another three-year term in the Senate.
Senator Pocock, who became the first non-major party representative for the territory in his 2022 election defeat of Liberal incumbent Zed Seselja, follows independent MP Kate Chaney in announcing another run at the next federal election.
The confirmation, in an interview with The Canberra Times, comes as the key crossbencher and former footballer is announced as the winner of the McKinnon Prize for Emerging Political Leader of the Year. He was awarded alongside Political Leader of the Year, outspoken Liberal member for Bass Bridget Archer, who was cited for "rare" longstanding courage in standing up for her principles.
Senator Pocock said it was a "nice sort of acknowledgement" and said he wanted to "just crack on" with what he has been doing.
"There's a huge amount to do and I've really enjoyed it," he told this masthead.
"Some parts of it are incredibly frustrating. And as someone who was frustrated with politics before you get in here, and you kind of see some of that up close, it really adds to the motivation to try and change that a bit and get better outcomes for Australians.
"So I think there's plenty more to do and I'd love to run again and see what people in the ACT think."
As a territory representative, the four ACT and Northern Territory senators have three-year terms, not the six-year terms of the states.
During the past 22-months, Senator Pocock has struck deals in policy areas such as the climate safeguard mechanism, several tranches of industrial relations reform, airline price monitoring, and ACT river health. The senator is pursuing a Civic stadium for Canberra and a waiving of the ACT's historic housing debt to the commonwealth.
While the timing of the election is a prime ministerial call, Anthony Albanese has given strong indications of going full term, placing the next election in early 2025 but by May 2025 at the latest.
"I'm focusing on the here and now. I don't know when it will be, but I'd certainly, yeah, would be keen to run again," Senator Pocock said.
"That's the thing about being an independent is people decide if they like what you've been doing. They'll give you another crack. If they don't, they'll go back to the major parties. And so yeah, I'll be working hard and we'll see what happens."
Senator Pocock was cited by the McKinnon selection panel for his "values-driven approach" to handling his balance of power position and his "commitment to genuinely listening to and appraising competing perspectives."
The annual political prize from the non-partisan McKinnon Institute for Political Leadership was selected by a panel that includes former Treasury secretary and Macquarie University chancellor Martin Parkinson, former Social Services secretary and Vice Chancellor of Charles Sturt University Renée Leon, former Chief Scientist Alan Finkel, and ABC broadcaster and journalist Patrica Karvelas.
The panel was impressed by Ms Archer's political courage.
The Liberal backbencher is known for standing out from her party by crossing the floor in Parliament on issues such as supporting the establishment of the National Anti-Corruption Commission and against a call for a Royal Commission into child sexual abuse in Indigenous communities.
Ms Archer is staying with the Liberal party as she wants to drive internal change, despite calls for her to run as an independent.
"Ms Archer has consistently demonstrated rare courage by standing up for her principles and the interests of her constituents, even when this has put her at odds with her party and threatened her career," Dr Parkinson said.
"Through all this, her dedication and commitment to her party is clear and the panel noted how she has worked tirelessly to drive reforms from within."
Senator Pocock said the only power he has is from the community voting for him and he insists that guides his votes in Parliament.
His rugby career is not far behind him.
"There's a huge amount that I've learned playing rugby that I use here and one of the things I love being on the crossbencher is being able to work across the Parliament," he said.
"We see a lot of government bills here working, negotiating with them trying to improve things but then doing stuff with other independents, with the Coalition on different things.
"So yeah, there's no shortage of issues that people are frustrated with and want some sensible change on. And so we try and really engage on them."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.