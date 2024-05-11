The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Review

Rich visuals impress but it feels like we've been here before

Ron Cerabona
By Ron Cerabona
May 11 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

(M. 144 minutes)

2 stars

The rebooted Planet of the Apes saga continues with a welcome change. Rather than simply continue the story where it left off, we're some unspecified number of generations into the future.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ron Cerabona

Ron Cerabona

Arts reporter

As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.