It's the high-stakes game of tetris that could make or break the Canberra Raiders' season. How do you fit your travelling squad into hotel rooms to minimise the potential damage a case of COVID-19 could do? In a clear sign of what's to come, the Canberra Raiders have three players in COVID-19 isolation. The Canberra Times can reveal Raiders winger Jordan Rapana has been training in his backyard with his whole family - using his son Taniora as some additional weight in some of his exercises. He's partway through his seven-day isolation, with Canberra back-up halves Sam Williams and Matt Frawley starting their own personal lockdown after Williams returned a positive rapid antigen test just hours before the Green Machine's trial against the Sydney Roosters. While Frawley returned a negative RAT, as Williams' roommate he was ruled out as a close contact. The Raiders had to hire two rental cars to get the pair home - keeping them isolated from each other and the rest of the team. It left Raiders coach Ricky Stuart throwing up the suggestion every player will need to get their own hotel room, but it's unclear whether the NRL would be willing to stump up the cash to cover that. Especially with away teams likely to take a squad of 25 away with them to allow plenty of cover in case the coronavirus strikes. That poses a new headache for management: what's the best way to decide roommates to ensure you don't have an entire section of your team taken out? It makes it unlikely Raiders halves Jack Wighton and Jamal Fogarty would room together. Similarly for star props Josh Papalii and Joe Tapine. Or dummy half duo Josh Hodgson and Tom Starling. The risk is just too great. Stuart said luck more than ever will play a crucial role in the outcome of the 2022 NRL season. "This season is going to be a season of who has the most luck is going to have a healthier year," he said on Fox League. "Injuries - I've lost [Harley Smith-Shields] to an ACL already - we've got a high-grade medial [to Peter Hola], a couple of head knocks, an ankle (Albert Hopoate) and the two COVID boys. "If you can get a bit of luck it's going to be very helpful throughout the season." MORE RAIDERS NEWS Aside from potentially affecting Rapana's fitness, his isolation period shouldn't impact his availability for Canberra given he'll already miss the opening two rounds of the NRL season due to suspension. Rapana copped a two-game ban for a shoulder charge on David Fifita in the NRL All Stars game. He'll serve his suspension in conjunction with a one-game punishment for drink driving. Raiders recruit Peter Hola suffered a medial ligament strain in his knee, which could rule him out for 4-6 weeks. While he'll miss Canberra's second trial - against Manly at Gosford on Friday - the Green Machine weren't ruling out the possibility he could be available for round one. He looked good in his short stint, scoring a try before being forced off. Young outside back Albert Hopoate picked up a slight ankle injury that wasn't expected to be too serious. Hooker Adrian Trevilyan and forward Trey Mooney will both have to go through concussion protocols after coming off due to head knocks. The Raiders will take 24 players for a mini camp on the Central Coast this week ahead of their second trial - against the Sea Eagles - leaving on Monday. All eyes will be on how the new Canberra halves pairing of Jamal Fogarty and Jack Wighton go in their first hitout together. "The first thing I researched was [Fogarty's] kicking game and he's got a wonderful kicking game, he really has," Stuart said. "He'll be a big help with Jack giving us a real option in regards to the kicking rotation. "Him and his family fitted in day one. He's a very bubbly personality, he's a lovely bloke ... and he's bought right into Canberra." NRL PRE-SEASON TRIAL Friday: Canberra Raiders v Manly Sea Eagles at Gosford, 6pm.

