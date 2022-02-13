news, latest-news, canberra raiders, raiders, nrl, nrl all stars, joe tapine, jordan rapana, maori all stars

Jordan Rapana's loss for the NRL opening rounds is shattering for the Canberra Raiders, but Maori All Stars co-captain Joe Tapine backed the young guns to be ready to take his place. Rapana has been offered a two-game ban for a grade one shoulder charge on Indigenous All Stars forward David Fifita in the 13th minute of the NRL All Stars game on Saturday night. He'll only miss two games regardless of whether he enters an early guilty plea or fights the charge and loses - although a plea would see him only have 10 carryover points instead of 80. It was one of two incidents he was put on report for, with the other a potential shoulder charge on Jesse Ramien - and he spent 10 minutes in the sin bin following the ensuing push and shove. Rapana was already set to miss the round one clash against the Cronulla Sharks at Canberra Stadium due to his one-game ban for an off-season drink-driving offence, but he'll be allowed to serve the two punishments concurrently - which means he'll only miss the opening two rounds. "That's shattering for us, but you can't change it and he's just a competitor," Tapine told The Canberra Times. "He just wanted to stop the try and that's how Raps plays. But that will be a big loss for us as a club." MORE RAIDERS NEWS With Raiders co-captain Jarrod Croker (knee) still on the comeback from surgery, it could be an inexperienced Canberra backline running out against the Sharks and then the North Queensland Cowboys. Raiders coach Ricky Stuart said Croker was on track to play in the pre-season trials, which bodes well for him being ready for the season proper. But if his knee takes a bit longer then it will be up to a group of young guns to fill the outside back void. They've already lost Harley Smith-Shields to a season-ending knee injury, although they will have the returning Nick Cotric to take one wing spot - while New Zealand international Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad will be behind them at fullback. Matt Timoko, Sebastian Kris, Semi Valemei and Xavier Savage are some of the young guns who would need to step up and fill up to three of the four spots - with just 59 NRL games between them. They'll have the next two weeks as a final audition, with the Raiders playing the Sydney Roosters at Leichhardt Oval on Friday and then the Manly Sea Eagles at Gosford a week later as their pre-season trials. Tapine backed them to get the job done. "I think they're ready. They should always be ready to step up - if you're training with the first grade team you should be ready to play," Tapine said. "I think we'll have those young guys step up and show their worth so they can stay in the team - even when the older guys come back." On a positive All Star note, Tapine was brilliant for the Maoris - scoring a try, having another somehow disallowed by the bunker and setting up one for Kodi Nikorima. It led to him being awarded the Preston Campbell Medal as best on ground. Raiders fans were licking their lips as the season approaches, with Tapine's work in the Green Machine's engine room set to play a crucial role in their finals hopes. He and front-row partner Josh Papalii will need to lay a solid foundation if they're going to return to the top eight. The 27-year-old plans to bring his All Star form back to Canberra Stadium for the Sharks on March 11. He pulled up well on Sunday - albeit with the expected soreness from his first competitive game of the year. "It's one of those games where you try to perform because it's for your culture so I just wanted to do the fans proud," Tapine said. "[The medal] was huge. I was just worrying about getting the win and getting that was just the cherry on top of the week. "The whole week was pretty exciting for me, getting in there and learning about my culture so that medal and winning that game was just a bonus. "I'll try and bring my form over and bring it to the Raiders." NRL PRE-SEASON TRIALS Friday: Canberra Raiders v Sydney Roosters at Leichhardt Oval, 6pm.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/reqbnGrLXyZFax2TwSi3Na/f69149d9-fb20-40cd-b178-817ce39c2102.jpg/r1_153_2997_1846_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg