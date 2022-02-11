news, latest-news, canberra raiders, raiders, nrl, nrl all stars, joe tapine, maori all stars, indigenous all stars, vaccination

He's a lean, lime Green, fighting Machine. And Corey Horsburgh will launch his bid for a round one berth in the Canberra Raiders' first pre-season trial. Horsburgh returned to full contact training a couple of weeks ago after undergoing a shoulder reconstruction last year. The 24-year-old has stripped seven kilograms during the pre-season as part of a Raiders pack that's focussed on ramping up their mobility. He's set to play the final 20 minutes of the Raiders' first trial - against the Sydney Roosters at Leichhardt Oval next Friday - which would be his first hitout back from surgery. Horsburgh will use that cameo as his audition to get a jersey in their second pre-season game against Manly in Gosford a week later. Raiders coach Ricky Stuart will use that final trial to hone in on his 17 to face the Cronulla Sharks in round one. Obviously, that's where "Big Red" wants to be, but he's willing to bide his time and come back through the NSW Cup if he must. Competition for spots in the Canberra pack's red hot as the Raiders look to bounce back into NRL finals action this year. "It's been good. I got cleared and have done a couple of weeks' full contact now," Horsburgh said. "I think I'm playing the first trial, I'm playing the last 20 minutes when the game's a bit tired, just to get back in there. "The second trial's based on performance. If I go alright I'd say I'd play in that, but you never know. "I hope [to play round one], but with my other two injuries I had to play Cup on my return so I wouldn't be surprised if I have to do that again." MORE RAIDERS NEWS Horsburgh's hoping a good pre-season will help him put his injury woes behind him. The foot injury that ruled him out of most of 2020 has fully healed and he's over the wrist and shoulder problems that cruelled last year's campaign. He actually injured his shoulder twice in 2021 - the first time when he hurt his wrist - and then again in the final round. But he's feeling the fittest he has in years. "I've had a really good pre-season - I've lost seven kilos," Horsburgh said. "I can bloody run this year - last year I couldn't run for nine months - but I'm back to feeling really fit. "I've had a really good pre-season. It's just based on a bit of luck now and obviously my performance next Friday, which I'll be putting my best foot forward." Horsburgh knows he might have to make his injury comeback via the NSW Cup, due to the hot competition for spots in the Raiders pack. Josh Papalii and Joe Tapine are certainties to form part of the starting middle, with Emre Guler, Ryan Sutton, Horsburgh, Peter Hola and emerging young gun Trey Mooney all in the mix for bench roles. Plus Raiders coach Ricky Stuart has a raft of versatile forwards who can slot in on an edge or in the middle. Co-captain Elliott Whitehead, Hudson Young, Corey Harawira-Naera and Adam Elliott could fill either role. "We've got a lot of depth in the pack now, which will be good," Horsburgh said. "It'll be interesting to see which way [Stuart] goes, but I don't think there's a bad option to be honest - which is always good. "All of our backrowers can play middle and all of our middles can play backrow ... a bit of a [selection] headache. I'm glad I don't have to pick it." NRL PRE-SEASON TRIAL Friday: Canberra Raiders v Sydney Roosters at Leichhardt Oval, 6pm.

