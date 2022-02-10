news, latest-news, canberra raiders, raiders, nrl, jordan rapana, maori al stars, nrl all stars

He might be the Maori All Stars fullback, but Jordan Rapana says Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad can have the Canberra Raiders No.1 jersey. Rapana did an outstanding job filling in at fullback for six games last year, scoring two tries and being inspirational with his run, while Nicoll-Klokstad was out with a long-term neck injury. But the 32-year-old was happy with his spot on the Raiders wing where he's forged his 159-game career. He finds himself back in the No.1 jersey for the NRL All Stars game against the Indigenous All Stars at Parramatta Stadium on Saturday night. But he'll be happy back on his edge when the Raiders' NRL campaign kicks off against Cronulla at Canberra Stadium on March 11. Nicoll-Klokstad probably would've been at fullback for the Maoris as well, but he's not quite 100 per cent fit. "Nah, nah, nah, he can have that fullback role. My old legs are done there mate," Rapana told The Canberra Times. "I was only there to do a role when we had injuries. I'm back on the wing where I belong and I think that's the best position for me and especially for this team. "Charnze is a world-class fullback and I'll leave that up to Charnzey." MORE RAIDERS NEWS It'll be something of a new look spine for the Green Machine this season, following the arrival of halfback Jamal Fogarty. A hamstring problem has kept him out of the All Stars game, but Raiders coach Ricky Stuart said he's managed to gel with halves partner Jack Wighton over the pre-season. Canberra's spine will be completed with either Tom Starling or Josh Hodgson filling the hooking duties. It's a group Rapana was licking his lips over playing outside of when the new campaign begins. "They're going really good. I'm excited to play outside [Fogarty and Wighton], they're going really well together at training and I'm looking forward to them building a really good spine," he said. It'll also be a revamped group of outside backs for the Green Machine. Raiders young gun Harley Smith-Shields was blitzing the pre-season and on track to fill one of the spots, but a season-ending knee injury has cruelly ruled him out. Canberra co-captain Jarrod Croker's on track to return from a debilitating knee injury following stem-cell surgery last year so he's in line to fill one centre spot. Plus there's the returning Nick Cotric as an option for the other wing. Stuart also has a raft of youngsters pushing to establish themselves in the side - Matt Timoko, Sebastian Kris, Semi Valemei and Xavier Savage. Rapana's noticed the energy Cotric's brought with him in his return from an injury-interrupted season at the Canterbury Bulldogs. The pair will provide plenty of run out of yardage to start the Raiders' sets off. "Nicky's back. It's definitely been a boost of energy having him back at the Raiders," Rapana said. "I'm pretty sure if you asked him home's home for him and I'm sure he's just as pumped to be back as we are to have him back. "He'll be awesome for us. He's a big body and I wouldn't like to be tackling him if I was to come up against him." NRL ALL STARS GAME Saturday: Maori All Stars v Indigenous All Stars at Parramatta Stadium, women 5.20pm and men 8.10pm.

