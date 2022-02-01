news, latest-news, canberra raiders, raiders, nrl, nrl all stars, indigenous all stars, maori all stars

If you want to know how much Jordan Rapana's Maori heritage means to him, cast your mind back to the 2018 Dally M Medal awards. He was part of an impromptu haka in honour of fellow New Zealander Roger Tuivasa-Sheck winning the NRL's player of the year award. While the Canberra Raiders winger might have moved to Australia when he was a child, he never forgot where he came from. His parents made sure of that, with his mother always having a shrine of their Maori culture in the house. It's why he's so honoured to finally play in his first NRL All Stars game, having been picked as part of the Maori All Stars squad alongside fellow Raider Joe Tapine. They'll take on the Indigenous All Stars at Parramatta Stadium on Saturday week. The proud Ngati Toa man, from the Maori tribe based near Wellington, said injury and his brief sojourn in Japanese rugby union had prevented him from having the chance of playing for the Maori All Stars in previous years - the All Star game only became an Indigenous-Maori affair in 2019. Given the Kiwi winger's now 32, he'll be playing this one like it's his last. Not that he plays any game any differently, leaving every ounce of energy he has out on the field whenever he runs out. "It's definitely been a goal of mine to play in this," Rapana said. "Getting towards the end of my career it could possibly be the last chance I get to play in this so I'm grateful for the opportunity and looking forward to getting out there ... anything more than this is a bonus." Rapana was born in Wellington, but moved to the Gold Coast when he was about 10. He and his young family now call Canberra home, having re-signed with the Green Machine until the end of 2023. But he still treasures his heritage no matter where he is. "My mum always had in our house I'd probably say a shrine dedicated to our Maori heritage," Rapana said. "She would have different [things] like a Maori spear, weapons and bits of clothing - she always had a feature wall that had a bit of Maori ancestral heritage. "She kind of ingrained it into us even though we lived [in Australia] for so long." Raiders five-eighth Jack Wighton and fullback Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad were both ruled out of the Indigenous and Maori teams respectively as their fitness is not yet 100 per cent. But that hasn't been an issue for Rapana - a good omen for Raiders fans after he had a good pre-season last summer before producing a campaign that saw him claim the Mal Meninga Medal as Canberra's best player in 2021. "No matter what our heritage all our priorities is to win a comp. As long as your body's 100 per cent then you're sweet to play in that All Stars game, but if it's not then you need to be resting and making sure your body's 100 per cent," Rapana said. NRL ALL STAR GAME February 12: Indigenous All Stars v Maori All Stars at Parramatta Stadium. Women at 5.20pm, men at 8.10pm. Indigenous All Stars (Men): Albert Kelly, Alex Johnston, Andrew Fifita, Braydon Trindall, David Fifita, Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, Jack Bird, Jamayne Taunoa-Brown, Jesse Ramien, Josh Addo-Carr, Josh Curran, Josh Kerr, Kotoni Staggs, Nicho Hynes, Reuben Cotter, Ryan James, Selywn Cobbo, Tyrell Fuimaono, Will Kennedy, Will Smith. Coach: Laurie Daley Maori All Stars (Men): Briton Nikora, Chanel Harris-Tavita, Dylan Walker, Erin Clark, Esan Marsters, James Fisher-Harris, Jayden Nikorima, Jazz Tevaga, Jordan Rapana, Joseph Tapine, Kenny Bromwich, Kevin Proctor, Kodi Nikorima, Morgan Harper, Pasami Saulo, Patrick Herbert, Reimis Smith, Royce Hunt, TC Robati, Tuku Hau Tapuha. Coach: David Kidwell. Indigenous All Stars (Women): Bree Chester, Bobbi Law, Caitlan Johnston, Jaime Chapman, Janelle William, Jasmine Peters, Kaitlyn Phillips, Keilee Joseph, Kirra Dibb, Kyra Simon, Quincy Dodd, Rhiannon Revell-Blair, Sarah Field, Shaniah Power, Shaylee Bent, Tahlulah Tillett, Tamika Upton, Tommaya Kelly-Sines. Coach: Ben Jeffries. Maori All Stars (Women): Autumn-Rain Stephens-Daly, Botille Vette-Welsh, Corban Baxter (c), Jocephy Daniels, Katelyn Vaha'akolo, Kennedy Cherrington, Krystal Rota, Lavinia Gould, Mya Hill-Moana, Nita Maynard, Olivia Kernick, Page McGregor, Raecene McGregor, Rona Peters, Roxette Mura, Shannon Mato, Tiana Raftstrand-Smith, Zahara Temara. Coach: Keith Hanley.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/reqbnGrLXyZFax2TwSi3Na/8ae7b7f8-9f39-403d-961e-ce6958204e83.jpg/r7_435_4242_2828_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg