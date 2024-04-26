Emotionally uninvolving look at a gigantic talent

In our more pop-psychology aware day and age we understand is deflection, and Coward was a man who created his own artifice to hide in plain sight. Coward grew up on the poor side of the tracks but became his family's meal ticket when he displayed a precocious talent for the stage and appeared in dozens of productions on London's West End. His first big success as playwright and lead actor came with The Vortex in 1924 and Coward adopted his character's playboy persona for much of the remainder of his life. Behind the persona of the gravel-voiced champagne-swilling man-about-town, Coward could hide his homosexuality, verboten in an age where the act was illegal and imprisonable.