School drama is deft and tense

After glimpsing a fellow teacher lifting loose change from the kitty, Carla decides to take action, leaving her laptop on record with her jacket in the foreground of the screen. On her return, she discovers there is money missing from the wallet she had left in one of the pockets. In the recording, vision of a blouse with a distinctive pattern appears briefly in frame. Oskar's mother, employed at the school, is wearing a matching blouse with the same yellow stars. When Carla and the school principal (Anne-Kathrin Gummich) confront Friederike Kuhn with what appears to be firm evidence, she goes on the attack. This meltdown and her sudden, distressing appearance later at a parent-teacher night are so forceful it is almost enough to believe her innocence. Oskar is furious and eventually makes off with the video that appears to incriminate his mother.