Lehrmann ordered to pay Wilkinson's husband

Bageshri Savyasachi
Bageshri Savyasachi
Updated April 26 2024 - 6:30pm, first published 6:07pm
Bruce Lehrmann is to pay thousands to Lisa Wilkinson's high-profile husband as costs for asking him to attend court in his futile defamation trial, a judge's latest orders reveal.

