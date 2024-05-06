The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

Politics for the people? Well, that sounds ideal

Zoë Wundenberg
By Zoë Wundenberg
May 7 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

I was doom-scrolling X-formerly-known-as-Twitter this morning while trying to wake myself up and I noticed journalist and historian Peter Fitzsimons was discussing teals and independents with the general Twitter community.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zoë Wundenberg

Zoë Wundenberg

Columnist

Zoë Wundenberg is a careers consultant and un/employment advocate at impressability.com.au, and a regular columnist for ACM.

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.