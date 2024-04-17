The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Explainer

Could Lehrmann face contempt of court action in the ACT? Who decides?

Tim Piccione
By Tim Piccione
April 18 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Could Bruce Lehrmann face contempt of court action in the ACT for the alleged leaking of confidential court documents?

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tim Piccione

Tim Piccione

Court reporter

Tim is a journalist with the Canberra Times covering the ACT courts. He came to the nation's capital via the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. Contact: tim.piccione@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.