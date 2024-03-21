ACT announces replacement for Shane Drumgold at DPP

A senior counsel from the Northern Territory has been appointed as the ACT's newest top prosecutor, and will be the first woman to serve in the role.
Victoria Engel SC has been appointed Director of Public Prosecutions and will take up the position in May, becoming the permanent office holder after the resignation last year of Shane Drumgold SC.
The Canberra Times understands Anthony Williamson SC, who has been acting director since Mr Drumgold's resignation, will leave the office for the criminal defence bar.
Ms Engel was the first woman to serve as deputy director of public prosecutions in the Northern Territory, and was previously a crown prosecutor in NSW.
Ms Engel said she was looking forward to working with the Director of Public Prosecutions' talented staff, ACT Policing and other stakeholders.
"An important part of my work as a prosecutor has been working closely with police, independent bodies and other agencies to ensure the criminal justice system is as effective possible for everyone involved in our processes," Ms Engel said.
"I will bring that same commitment to Canberra and focus on building strong connections so we deliver the best system we can for our local community.
"I'm grateful to Anthony Williamson SC for his leadership of the office as acting director since 2023."
Attorney-General Shane Rattenbury announced the long-awaited appointment on Thursday.
"I am proud that the ACT is appointing our first female Director of Public Prosecutions, and I anticipate learning from her experiences in leading change in the criminal justice system in the Northern Territory," Mr Rattenbury said.
"Anthony Williamson has done an outstanding job in acting in the position since 2023 and I would like to thank him for leading progressive changes in how the DPP and ACT Policing work together."
Mr Williamson stepped up to the role almost a year ago after the former director, Mr Drumgold, resigned following an inquiry into the Bruce Lehrmann rape case.
Mr Williamson was considered a top candidate for the permanent role after helping steady the ship and smooth over a relationship with police that appeared to be fracturing.
Ms Engel's appointment could also cause a further shake up the territory's prosecuting office, with other senior members possibly following suit and departing.
Ms Engel joined the NSW Legal Aid Commission as a law clerk before joining the NSW Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions in 2007, where she appeared in more than 40 complex trials.
Between 2011 and 2012, Ms Engels worked as a senior solicitor at Her Majesty's Revenue and Customs and as a prosecutor with the National Probation Trust.
Ms Engels joined the Northern Territory's office of the Director of Public Prosecutions in 2020 as a principal crown prosecutor, focusing on trial and appeals in the supreme and appeal courts.
The ACT government noted Ms Engel "led substantial changes in the management of sexual assault cases".
"As deputy director, Ms Engel oversaw a period of transition for the office and led the Crown prosecution team, the summary prosecution team, and the witness assistance service," the government said.
"Ms Engel was heavily involved in policy advice, as well as the provision of expert opinion to external stakeholders such as the Northern Territory Police, Independent Commissioner against Corruption, and other agencies."
