The ACT's top prosecutor has gone on leave after coming under fire at an independent inquiry into the conduct of authorities in the Bruce Lehrmann case.
Reports on Thursday morning suggested Shane Drumgold SC had stood down as the ACT Director of Public Prosecutions, but he has in fact simply taken leave while he deals with the ongoing inquiry.
One of Mr Drumgold's deputies, Anthony Williamson SC, has been appointed as acting Director of Public Prosecutions until June 13.
A spokesman for ACT Attorney-General Shane Rattenbury said Mr Drumgold had requested the period of leave.
Mr Rattenbury told ABC radio he expected there to be little impact on the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, where it would be "business as usual".
Mr Drumgold's decision to take leave follows a torrid week in the witness box at the inquiry into the aborted trial of Mr Lehrmann, who has always denied raping Brittany Higgins at Parliament House when the pair were Liberal Party staffers.
The independent inquiry, led by former Queensland judge Walter Sofronoff KC, is scrutinising the conduct of Mr Drumgold, police and ACT Victims of Crime Commissioner Heidi Yates in connection with the high-profile case.
Mr Drumgold, the first witness to give oral evidence, called for the inquiry last year after alleging police had improperly pressured him not to prosecute Mr Lehrmann.
He also claimed investigators had aligned themselves with Mr Lehrmann's lawyers once a charge was laid, telling the inquiry last week he feared federal politicians might have pressured police to make the matter "go away".
Mr Drumgold subsequently conceded he had been "mistaken" about the possibility of a political conspiracy.
He has also admitted misrepresenting a document to Chief Justice Lucy McCallum in court, though he insists he did not do this intentionally, and failing to give television host Lisa Wilkinson a stronger warning about an infamous speech that forced the judge to delay Mr Lehrmann's trial for several months.
On Wednesday, The Canberra Times revealed Mr Drumgold had also apologised to the Australian Federal Police for failing to consult the force before releasing an explosive letter, which contained officers' names, under freedom of information.
Mr Drumgold has risen through the ranks to lead the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, where he started working in 2002. He took on the top job in 2019.
His temporary replacement, Mr Williamson, has worked in the office since 2009.
Mr Williamson's practice in recent times has primarily consisted of prosecuting homicide cases, sexual offences, and matters involving serious and organised crime and outlaw motorcycle gangs.
He was appointed senior counsel at the same time as Mr Lehrmann's defence barrister, Steven Whybrow SC, in November last year.
Mr Whybrow gave evidence at the independent inquiry earlier this week, saying he was concerned Mr Drumgold had "aligned himself with Ms Higgins" during Mr Lehrmann's case instead of remaining an impartial minister of justice.
He was interposed when Mr Drumgold did not complete his evidence last week, meaning the top prosecutor will have to return to the inquiry to continue his testimony at a time that is yet to be determined.
When public hearings of the inquiry resume next week, police officers are due to take the stand.
The first is expected to be Detective Superintendent Scott Moller, who was criticised by Mr Drumgold for writing a report that claimed Ms Higgins had been "evasive, uncooperative and manipulative" while police investigated her rape claim.
Detective Superintendent Moller is set to be followed by Senior Constable Emma Frizzell and Commander Michael Chew.
As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.
