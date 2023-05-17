The Canberra Times
Anthony Williamson SC made acting Director of Public Prosecutions amid Bruce Lehrmann inquiry

By Blake Foden
Updated May 18 2023 - 9:32am, first published 7:45am
Anthony Williamson SC in November 2022, when he was appointed senior counsel. Picture by Keegan Carroll
The ACT's top prosecutor has gone on leave after coming under fire at an independent inquiry into the conduct of authorities in the Bruce Lehrmann case.

