The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Future criminal action in Lehrmann case a matter for DPP: ACT govt

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
April 16 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The ACT government has noted the Federal Court's finding that Bruce Lehrmann had, more likely than not, raped Brittany Higgins at Parliament House five years ago, but said any further criminal proceedings would be a matter for the territory's Director of Public Prosecutions.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

More from ACT Politics

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.