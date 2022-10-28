The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Juror caught with additional research in trial of Brittany Higgins' alleged rapist, Bruce Lehrmann

BF
By Blake Foden
Updated October 28 2022 - 12:22am, first published 12:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The rogue juror who caused a mistrial in the Parliament House rape case took more problematic research into the jury room than first thought, with a total of three academic articles found.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BF

Blake Foden

Canberra Times court reporter

As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.