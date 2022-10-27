The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Bruce Lehrmann to potentially face 2023 retrial over alleged rape of Brittany Higgins

BF
By Blake Foden
Updated October 27 2022 - 5:14am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Prosecutors are set to seek Brittany Higgins' views on whether her alleged rapist should face a retrial, following the declaration of a mistrial brought about by the misconduct of a juror.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BF

Blake Foden

Canberra Times court reporter

As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.