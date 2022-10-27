Prosecutors are set to seek Brittany Higgins' views on whether her alleged rapist should face a retrial, following the declaration of a mistrial brought about by the misconduct of a juror.
Chief Justice Lucy McCallum has already listed the potential retrial of Bruce Lehrmann to begin on February 20, 2023, but whether the case runs again is a matter for the ACT Director of Public Prosecutions.
The director's publicly available prosecution policy outlines seven factors to be considered when deciding whether or not to pursue a retrial, including the views of the alleged victim.
The remaining factors include the reason the trial ended, the seriousness of the alleged crime, the costs to the accused and the community, and whether a new jury would be better placed to decide the case.
Lehrmann's initial trial, which began on October 4 after he pleaded not guilty to a charge of engaging in sexual intercourse without consent, heard from 29 witnesses over the course of about two weeks.
They included Ms Higgins, who accused Lehrmann of raping her on a couch at Parliament House in March 2019, following what was described to the ACT Supreme Court as "a drunken night out".
Senator Linda Reynolds, who employed the pair at the time in question, also gave evidence during the trial, as did fellow Liberal politician Michaelia Cash.
Chief Justice McCallum was forced to abort the trial on Thursday, having been alerted to the fact a juror had disregarded at least 17 warnings not to conduct independent research.
She said a sheriff's officer carrying out "routine tidying" had inadvertently discovered the issue by accidentally knocking over a folder in the jury room and spotting an academic research paper inside.
The document was about sexual assault, with a particular focus on false allegations and why true complaints might be regarded with scepticism.
The juror responsible for bringing the research paper into the jury room claimed it had played no part in deliberations, which had been taking place for about a week at the time of the discovery.
But Chief Justice McCallum said trusting that and allowing the trial to continue was "not a risk I can take", saying it was "beyond question" that she had to discharge the entire jury.
As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.
