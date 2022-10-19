The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Updated

Jury retires to deliberate in trial of Bruce Lehrmann, charged over alleged rape of Brittany Higgins

BF
By Blake Foden
Updated October 19 2022 - 6:11am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bruce Lehrmann, right, arrives on Wednesday for his trial over the alleged rape of Brittany Higgins, left. Pictures by Karleen Minney

Jurors have retired to consider the so-called "$325,000 question" of whether a former Liberal Party staffer raped ex-colleague Brittany Higgins at Parliament House.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BF

Blake Foden

Canberra Times court reporter

As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.