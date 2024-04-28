Canberra firm scores major contract with Irish government

A Dickson-based software and data intelligence company has scored a million-dollar contract with the Ireland government.
During the five-year contract with Ireland's Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Aristotle Metadata will work to measure the department's performance and outcomes of policies over time.
Chief executive Sam Spencer said an example of this would be tracking data to determine whether Irish taxpayers' money used to provide social housing to Ukrainian refugees was being used effectively.
He and fellow founders of the small business, chief operating officer Lynton Norris and director Lauren Eickhorst, believed the partnership was set to "revolutionise the housing data landscape" in Ireland.
The contract, after excluding Ireland's 13 per cent value-added tax, amounts to 525,000 Euros, about $A860,000.
Closer to home, the company is working with the NSW government, the Department of Social Services and Services Australia to build hubs for metadata (data about data, such as how the data was collected).
Chief operating officer Lynton Norris said they were motivated to help large complex organisations provide accountability and transparency to their citizens.
"We want to give people that transparency that funding is being used to achieve the right outcomes by ensuring that those programs are being measured the same way year on year to demonstrate value for money to the Australian public and to international governments at large," Mr Norris said.
Mr Spencer said he wanted to do for Canberra what software company "Atlassian has done for Sydney" and aim to become the largest employer in Canberra.
"It's a long journey to get there but when you want to when you want to help government organisations, serve some of the biggest hospitals and industries all over the world, I think we can do it and we can do it from here," he said.
