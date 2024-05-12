Big tech laziness is hurting small Australian businesses

Create your profile with the level of privacy and settings you are comfortable with, and that you can easily control and manage.

Make sure you can remove other users or profiles connected to the account and can control their level of page access.

Confirm you can turn ads on or off and can remove or update advertising payment information.

Have your account/s set up so the platform can communicate with you either via an app, text message or email to help with account recovery (should you need it).

Create a separate payment method that is only used for your social media account/s and set a limit on spending.

Keep your account details in a safe place. If your account is hacked and/or disabled, you may need to provide the URL for all your pages/accounts; the phone number and email address; and a screenshot of your page/s with the business name.