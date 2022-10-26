The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

'Egregious' Scott Morrison apology key plank of bid to block Bruce Lehrmann rape trial

BF
By Blake Foden
Updated October 26 2022 - 7:54pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former prime minister Scott Morrison delivers the apology in February. Picture by Karleen Minney

Former prime minister Scott Morrison was accused of jeopardising an accused rapist's right to a fair trial with an "egregious" speech, during which he apologised to the alleged victim for "terrible things" that had occurred in Parliament House.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BF

Blake Foden

Canberra Times court reporter

As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.