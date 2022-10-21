The Canberra Times
Jury to continue deliberating next week in trial of Bruce Lehrmann, charged with raping Brittany Higgins


By Blake Foden
Updated October 21 2022 - 6:28am, first published 5:50am
Bruce Lehrmann leaves the ACT Supreme Court on Friday afternoon. Picture by Keegan Carroll

The man accused of sexually assaulting former Liberal Party staffer Brittany Higgins at Parliament House will have to wait until at least next week to learn his fate, with the jury in his rape trial yet to reach a verdict.

