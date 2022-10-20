The Canberra Times
Jury continues to deliberate in trial of Bruce Lehrmann, charged with raping Brittany Higgins

By Blake Foden
Updated October 20 2022 - 7:25am, first published 6:10am
Bruce Lehrmann leaves court with barrister Steven Whybrow, right, on Thursday. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

The judge presiding over the Parliament House rape trial has reminded jurors she is "here to help" after their first full day of deliberations ended without a verdict being reached.

