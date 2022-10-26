A week after retiring to consider a verdict, the jurors tasked with determining whether a former Liberal Party staffer raped ex-colleague Brittany Higgins at Parliament House remain locked in deliberations.
"No one could suggest that you're not working extremely hard," Chief Justice Lucy McCallum told the eight women and four men of the jury in the ACT Supreme Court on Wednesday afternoon.
"Thank you for your ongoing hard work."
The judge made those comments to jurors a little more than 24 hours after directing them to continue striving to reach a unanimous verdict, following their indication they were deadlocked.
Bruce Lehrmann, 27, has pleaded not guilty to a charge of engaging in sexual intercourse without consent.
He denies any sexual activity with Ms Higgins, who has accused him of raping her on a couch in the ministerial office of Senator Linda Reynolds, for whom the pair worked at the time, in March 2019.
The pair arrived at Parliament House about 1.40am on the morning in question, following what prosecutor Shane Drumgold SC has described as "a drunken night out".
Lehrmann's trial began on October 4, with the jury retiring to deliberate about 3pm last Wednesday after hearing a little more than two weeks worth of evidence and arguments.
The jury is set to continue deliberating on Thursday.
