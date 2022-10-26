The Canberra Times
Jury in trial of Bruce Lehrmann, charged with raping Brittany Higgins, continues deliberating week after retiring

BF
By Blake Foden
Updated October 26 2022 - 7:04am, first published 5:30am
Bruce Lehrmann leaves court on Wednesday afternoon. Picture by Karleen Minney

A week after retiring to consider a verdict, the jurors tasked with determining whether a former Liberal Party staffer raped ex-colleague Brittany Higgins at Parliament House remain locked in deliberations.

