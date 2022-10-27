February 2: Ms Wilkinson interviews Ms Higgins for a television story to air on The Project.

February 4: Ms Higgins emails police, saying her "work situation has changed" and she is "looking at pressing forward with a formal statement".

February 5: Senator Cash phones Ms Higgins about her resignation. Ms Higgins covertly records the call.

February 6: Police conduct a "meet and greet" with Ms Higgins, who declines to do a formal interview with investigators that day.

February 15: Stories about the alleged rape are published by news.com.au and The Project, both of which quote Ms Higgins.