Claims of a rape inside the Parliament House office of a federal government minister "rocked the entire political landscape", jurors were told when the allegation reached a criminal trial.
These were the key moments that led to the declaration of a mistrial in the case of former Liberal Party staffer Bruce Lehrmann, who denies raping Brittany Higgins.
The pair were colleagues, employed at the time by Liberal senator Linda Reynolds.
As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.
As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.