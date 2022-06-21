The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Bruce Lehrmann trial for alleged Brittany Higgins rape delayed after Lisa Wilkinson Logies speech

BF
By Blake Foden
Updated June 21 2022 - 8:37am, first published 5:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A speech given by Lisa Wilkinson, centre, prompted Bruce Lehrmann, right, to seek a stay of his trial over the alleged rape of Brittany Higgins, left. Pictures: Karleen Minney, Sylvia Liber, Supplied

The trial of Brittany Higgins' accused rapist has been delayed after a "crowing" journalist ignored a prosecutor's warning and gave a televised speech, which generated publicity with the power to "obliterate" the distinction between an allegation and proof of guilt.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BF

Blake Foden

Canberra Times court reporter

As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.