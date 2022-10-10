The Canberra Times
Brittany Higgins 'unavailable' to continue cross-examination in Bruce Lehrmann rape trial, jury told

BF
By Blake Foden
Updated October 10 2022 - 2:14am, first published 12:00am
Brittany Higgins outside court last week. Picture by Karleen Minney

The trial of the man accused of raping Brittany Higgins at Parliament House is set to hear evidence from people other than the alleged sexual assault victim after she became "unavailable" to continue cross-examination.

BF

Blake Foden

Canberra Times court reporter

Canberra Times court reporter

