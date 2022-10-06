The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Brittany Higgins secretly recorded 'weirdest phone call' with Michaelia Cash after resignation

BF
By Blake Foden
Updated October 6 2022 - 7:40pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brittany Higgins arrives at court on Thursday to give evidence. Picture by Karleen Minney

An alleged sexual assault victim secretly recorded a phone call with a cabinet minister and distributed it to "as many as people as possible" as she prepared to go public with claims of being raped at Parliament House, a court has heard.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BF

Blake Foden

Canberra Times court reporter

As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.