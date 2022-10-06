The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Brittany Higgins admits making 'mistake' about dress after alleged rape by Bruce Lehrmann

BF
By Blake Foden
Updated October 6 2022 - 6:53am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brittany Higgins arrives at court to give evidence in the trial of Bruce Lehrmann, inset, on Thursday. Pictures by Karleen Minney

Brittany Higgins says she believes she attended a function in the dress she was wearing at the time of her alleged rape to "reclaim agency", admitting the garment did not spend six months under her bed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BF

Blake Foden

Canberra Times court reporter

As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.