The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Brittany Higgins kept dress under bed as she considered reporting alleged Bruce Lehrmann rape

BF
By Blake Foden
Updated October 6 2022 - 3:06am, first published 1:12am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Brittany Higgins says she kept the dress she had worn during her alleged rape under her bed for six months while considering whether she could pursue a police complaint and still keep her job as a ministerial staffer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BF

Blake Foden

Canberra Times court reporter

As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.