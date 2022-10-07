Brittany Higgins was already planning to write a book about her alleged rape before being "blown away" by a $325,000 offer to put her experiences in Parliament House on paper, a court has heard.
While being cross-examined in the ACT Supreme Court on Friday, during the trial of Bruce Lehrmann, Ms Higgins also agreed she had prepared an outline of chapters prior to making a formal police complaint.
Lehrmann, a former Liberal Party staffer, is on trial after denying any sexual activity occurred with Ms Higgins when he is alleged to have raped his then-colleague on a minister's couch in March 2019.
He has pleaded not guilty to a charge of engaging in sexual intercourse without consent.
Ms Higgins revealed on Friday, in response to questions posed by defence counsel Steven Whybrow, that she had received confirmation in March 2021 that a publisher was interested in her story.
She said she received this news from television host Lisa Wilkinson, who had publicly revealed the alleged rape on The Project the previous month, and her husband, journalist Peter FitzSimons.
Ms Higgins said she had met Mr FitzSimons at an event, where he told her: "You need to write a book."
She told the court she had replied by saying "whatever, sure", not expecting him to come back with initial offers "within a day".
When told on March 16, 2021, of the value of the offer ultimately arranged by Mr FitzSimons, Mr Whybrow said Ms Higgins had indicated she was "blown away".
"I can absolutely do this," he said, reading from a message Ms Higgins had written at the time.
"It sounds presumptuous to say but I have had the outline chapters planned for a month or so."
Mr Whybrow asked whether Ms Higgins therefore accepted the idea of a book had been in the works before she sat down with police for her first formal interview on February 24 last year.
Ms Higgins replied that she did.
Cross-examination of the alleged rape victim is set to re-commence when the jury trial continues next week.
As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.
