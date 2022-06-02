The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Subscriber

ACT Supreme Court trial of alleged Brittany Higgins rapist Bruce Lehrmann postponed, still set to start in June

BF
By Blake Foden
Updated June 2 2022 - 7:30am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bruce Lehrmann, left, is accused of raping Brittany Higgins, right, at Parliament House in 2019. Pictures: Supplied, Karleen Minney

The man accused of raping former Liberal Party staffer Brittany Higgins at Parliament House is set to stand trial later this month after finding new lawyers.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BF

Blake Foden

Canberra Times court reporter

As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.