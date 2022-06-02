The man accused of raping former Liberal Party staffer Brittany Higgins at Parliament House is set to stand trial later this month after finding new lawyers.
Bruce Lehrmann's former representatives dropped out of the case earlier this week because of what were dubbed "reasons beyond anyone's control", prompting the Legal Aid ACT office to take over the matter.
Legal Aid withdrew on Thursday afternoon, however, after solicitor Kamy Saeedi told the ACT Supreme Court he had received instructions to act for Lehrmann.
Mr Saeedi also said he had spoken to unidentified counsel, who would be able to represent Lehrmann at trial.
But he said the barrister had pre-existing commitments until either June 22 or 23, meaning the trial would not be able to start as scheduled next Monday.
She said she could not empanel a jury any later than June 27, however, because the matter now had an estimate of four weeks and she would "turn into a pumpkin" on July 25, when other cases were listed.
The judge ultimately decided to postpone the start of the trial until a date no earlier than June 20.
She also listed it for a directions hearing next Wednesday, when a more concrete date is likely to be set.
Lehrmann, a Queensland resident aged in his 20s, has pleaded not guilty to a charge of sexual intercourse without consent.
He denies allegations he raped Ms Higgins in the office of Linda Reynolds in March 2019, when the pair worked for the Morrison government minister.
As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.
