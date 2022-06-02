The Canberra Times
Jennifer June Hutchison pleads guilty in ACT court to negligent driving occasioning death of man in Lyneham

By Toby Vue
Updated June 2 2022 - 1:47am, first published 12:35am
Jennifer Hutchison, 62, leaves court on a previous occasion. Picture: Blake Foden

A driver has admitted to striking and causing the death of an 84-year-old man using a walking cane on a pedestrian crossing in Lyneham.

Toby Vue

Court reporter

Toby Vue joined The Canberra Times in April 2021 and is a court reporter after covering the round in NSW and Queensland. He has also reported on regional and rural affairs, local government and sport. He was a Sunday Canberra Times reporter. Email: t.vue@canberratimes.com.au.

